JSK Janaki V v/s State of Kerala: Suresh Gopi’s Malayalam courtroom drama begins streaming here

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala or JSK is the latest Malayalam courtroom drama, which stars actors Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Janaki V v/s State of Kerala has made its OTT premiere on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium, nearly a month after its theatrical release. Helmed by Pravin Narayanan, the Malayalam film is available to stream in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the platform. Suresh Gopi stars in Janaki V v/s State of Kerala

JSK cast and plot

Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who has earlier impressed in an advocate role in Chinthamani Kolacase, is once again seen as a lawyer in JSK. The other lead role is played by Anupama Parameswaran as a young IT professional Janaki, who fights her battle in court after she is assaulted. The film follows her battle, both within and outside court. JSK director Pravin Narayanan has also penned the script of the legal drama. Actors Shruthi Ramachandran, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh and Madhav Suresh (Suresh Gopi’s son) are also part of the cast.

JSK-CBFC row

JSK was initially slated to release in theatres on June 20, 2025, but got delayed as the Central Board of Film Certification did not grant certification, raising concerns over the name Janaki. After the film's makers refused to remove the name, the issue was taken up in court. As the tussle with the CBFC continued, many of the Malayalam film personalities openly supported the film, saying that such demands were arbitrary. A settlement was finally reached with the makers agreeing to modify the title and mute the usage of Janaki at certain instances in the film, which was eventually granted the Censor certificate. Finally, the film made its theatrical release on July 17, 2025, and started streaming on Zee5 via OTTplay Premium at the midnight of August 15, 2025.

