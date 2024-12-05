Keerthy Suresh and beau Antony Thattil's wedding invite goes viral; couple to tie the knot in Goa on this date

Keerthy Suresh recently grabbed headlines when she confirmed her relationship with long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil. The actor also revealed that she is going to tie the knot with him later this month and now, the couple's wedding invite has gone viral on social media. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil to tie the knot on December 12.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil wedding invite

According to the viral wedding invited shared by a user on X, Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with her beau Antony Thattil on December 12. The viral wedding invite reads: “It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. With warm regards and lots of love G Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh Kumar.”

Earlier, Deccan Chronicle reported that the duo will tie the knot on December 11 at a destination wedding in Goa. The wedding is believed to be attended by the couple's family and close friends. However, an official confirmation from the couple is still awaited.

A few weeks earlier, Keerthy Suresh made her relationship with Antony Thattil Instagram official. Sharing a throwback picture from their Diwali celebration together, Keerthy wrote, "15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been...AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk) (laughing and red heart emojis)."

Soon after her post, Keerthy Suresh visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. When asked about her visit, Keerthy said, “Next, my Hindi project named Baby John is releasing, and my wedding is set to take place next month. I visited the temple for that (to seek blessings). It is happening in Goa.”

Keerthy Suresh Bollywood debut

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in Atlee's production, Baby John. The film is a remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The action thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25.