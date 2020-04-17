Lockdown or not, Anil Kapoor will stay fit

entertainment

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 17:35 IST

Anil Kapoor refuses to age. At 63, the actor remains a fitness inspiration for many. Even during the lockdown, he is maintaining a strict diet and workout routine to remain in good shape. “I still follow my daily routine. My trainer Marc Mead is staying with me, so I can’t escape my workout. I am trying to be productive around the house. I make it a point that I workout twice a day and keep myself motivated. In fact, I have been keeping a keen eye on my diet. I feel staying fit is really important,” shares the ageless actor .

Kapoor is also making most of his lockdown time by creating memories with family members, talking of which, he says, “We’re just enjoying spending quality time with each other. It is something we don’t get to do a lot in the course of our normal lives, so this time is really precious. We even celebrated Sunita’s (his wife) birthday. It was an intimate family celebration and was really special and memorable in its own way.”

Kapoor, who has been a part of Bollywood for over four decades, hopes that everyone comes out safe from the pandemic. “I have always tried to stay positive and that’s what I am doing now. I do miss being on the sets, but I’m hopeful that soon we will all come out of this, stronger and healthier, and can get to doing what we love with even more passion and dedication.”