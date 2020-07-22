e-paper
Maharaja in Denims to strut the silver screen

Maharaja in Denims to strut the silver screen

Producer Guneet Monga acquires rights to make film based on Chandigarh-based author Khushwant Singh’s novel on Maharaja Ranjit Singh

entertainment Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The film rights of Maharaja in Denims, a novel by Chandigarh-based author Khushwant Singh, have been optioned by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Amaryllis: An Imprint of Manjul Publishing House.
The film rights of Maharaja in Denims, a novel by Chandigarh-based author Khushwant Singh, have been acquired by the producer of Gangs Of Wasseypur and The Lunchbox.

The film rights have been optioned by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Amaryllis: An Imprint of Manjul Publishing House.

Khushwant Singh, who is the Punjab state information commissioner, says, “The rights of the movie had been optioned twice before but this time I think it is in good hands. The script needs delicate handling and it has gone to the right person. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

The story is an intriguing narrative of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s life, seen through the eyes of a teenager named Hari, who believes he is a reincarnation of the Maharaja. The story weaves through three eras.

On whether Khushwant Singh thinks the movie will appeal to the millennial generation, he says, “Any movie that is made well and has the right kind of sensitivity will resonate with the audience. The movie will resonate with the millennials as the story unfolds through the eyes of a young boy who gets flashbacks of being the maharaja.”

Ask him if he prefers a particular actor or director, he says, “It’s up to Guneet and I trust her to make the right choice.”

He says, “Sometimes the movie is not as good as the book but with Guneet, I am looking forward to her improving on the book so that people can have a better experience. Why not!”

Talking about the acquisition, Guneet says, “This is a story which shows Punjab from a fresh lens. The landscape is so rich in history, much more than just the Partition stories that we have seen in mainstream cinema so far. It would be exciting to see the celebrated Maharaja Ranjit Singh through a millennial’s lens.”

