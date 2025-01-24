New Delhi, Manoj Bajpayee's National School of Drama rejection may seem incongruous but it turned out to be a "win-win situation" in hindsight, paving the way for one more actor to learn the skills and earn a decent livelihood, said NSD director Chittaranjan Tripathy. Manoj Bajpayee's rejection turned out to be a win-win situation: NSD director Chittaranjan Tripathy

The Bollywood star, who went on to establish a successful career in Hindi cinema with his portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre in 1998 film "Satya", failed to make the cut for NSD despite repeated attempts.

Bajpayee is such a fabulous actor that even without NSD training, he became enormously successful and is earning crores of rupees, Tripathy said.

"It's not a loss for NSD, it’a gain for NSD that instead of Manoj ji some unknown person was selected who would have learned something too. If Manoj ji is earning crores, possibly that person is also earning thousands making a living,” he told PTI in an interview at the news agency’s headquarters.

"So it's not a loss for NSD and definitely not a loss for Manoj ji. It’s a win-win situation," he said when asked whether it was a loss for the institute that Bajpayee didn't train from the drama school.

Bajpayee, who was working with theatre director Barry John in Delhi, was already doing well in the drama space when he applied at the NSD, Tripathy, 53, said.

"I have heard about it and I have personally seen it happening that people back then would reject somebody if it was felt that they were already talented. ‘Why not take in somebody else who needs the NSD more,’ they would say."

In an earlier interview with PTI, Bajpayee had likened his relationship with the drama school with that of Dronacharya and Eklavya.

"My relationship with NSD is very much like what Eklavya had with Guru Dronacharya. That they didn’t ask for my thumb is a different matter. They have rather welcomed me. They call me to hold workshops with the students. There is mutual respect. The National School of Drama is among the best institutions in the world,” Bajpayee had said.

Citing that interview, Tripathi said that Dronacharya had, in fact, got Eklavya to cut his thumb, making him incapable of archery but NSD only takes pride in Bajpayee's success. And Bajpayee is such a magnanimous person that even after four rejections, he does not hold a grudge.

"NSD and Manoj Bajpayee, both are great. He said he is Eklavya and if you know Dronacharya took his thumb and he couldn’t practice his craft anymore. But NSD didn’t cut his thumb. Manoj ji is like an elder brother and he is a great artiste. Not everybody can take that rejection positively... An institute is bigger than that, it has its own dignity. And Manoj ji has dignity in saying it’s okay I didn’t get selected."

According to Tripathy, “The Family Man” actor keeps visiting the drama school for lectures and has also been approached to take masterclasses.

“...He is busy but he keeps coming back with a lot of happiness and passion. It is up to him whether he wants to do theatre again. Who wouldn't want to ?. Like Al Pacino does plays in between on Broadway, if Manoj sahab wants to do it then why not? I would be very happy as a director. But he is busy,” he said.

Asked if he would want Bajpayee to perform in an NSD production, Tripathy said it would be “a service to theatre” if actors like Bajpayee come back and do plays.

“Naseer sahab once told Irrfan bhai to do plays and he said, ‘not right now’ because he was probably busy. But if these actors come back to the theatre, it will be like a service and many more people will reconnect with it, many new people will be attracted to it,” the director added.

