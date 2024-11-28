By Ju-min Park Members of K-pop group NewJeans say they are leaving agency after dispute

SEOUL -Members of NewJeans, one of the most popular K-pop groups, said on Thursday that they were leaving their agency ADOR, a subsidiary of powerhouse label HYBE.

ADOR said however the agreement between it and the band members "remains in full effect".

"Therefore, we respectfully request that the group continue its collaboration with ADOR on upcoming activities, as has been the practice to date," the firm said in a statement.

NewJeans has been caught up in infighting between executives of the parent HYBE and ADOR's former chief executive who is the band's creative director.

The latest controversy in the K-pop scene has gripped South Korea this year, with accusations, audits and an emotional press conference making headlines.

The five NewJeans members held a late-night press conference to announce their departure from the agency and said they would like to work with Min Hee-jin, ADOR's former chief who left the agency this month.

"Once we leave ADOR, we'll aim to proceed freely with the activities that we really desire," said Danielle, one of the band members.

"We really wish to be able to release new music for Bunnies, next year, as soon as possible, whenever," she said, referring to their fans. "We really hope that we have the opportunity to meet you guys from all around the world."

The members said they might not be able to use the band's name once they terminated the contract with ADOR.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.