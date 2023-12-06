"Met the King": Vir Das shares picture with Shah Rukh Khan from 'The Archies' premiere

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Actor and comedian Vir Das on Tuesday attended the grand premiere of Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies' at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. HT Image

Several celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor among others marked their presence at the gala night.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Taking to Instagram, on Wednesday, Vir shared a monochrome picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the event which he captioned, "Met the King," followed by a crown, joined hands, and a red heart emoticon.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0f8dlcoz1F/

In the candid picture, SRK is seen hugging Vir.

The stand-up comedian recently made history at the International Emmy Awards 2023, as he bagged the award for stand-up special 'Vir Das: Landing' in the Comedy category.

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and said, "I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for 'Vir Das: Landing.' This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn't have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to "Vir Das: Landing".

He added, "This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large."

'The Archies', helmed by Zoya Akhtar, marks the acting debut of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7. (ANI)