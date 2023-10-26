News / Entertainment / Mira Sorvino bounces back: Wins $24,200 at ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

Mira Sorvino bounces back: Wins $24,200 at ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

ByJahanvi Sharma
Oct 26, 2023 09:23 PM IST

Mira Sorvino has bounced back with a bang as she wins big at Celebrity Jeopardy! with $24,200. Know who she defeated and how below.

After her shocking exit from Dancing With The Stars, Mira Sorvino has bounced back with a big win at the Celebrity Jeopardy!

On the October 25 episode on Wednesday, the Oscar winner faced off against CSI: Miami actor Adam Rodriguez and NFL Network host Peter Schrager.
Mira told the show host Ken Jennings that she had been practicing for the show using the official Jeopardy! app, noting that she used the free version of it and was constantly interrupted by ads.

To this, Ken replied that it perhaps prepared her for the show better as it is also interrupted by commercials.

Well, practicing Jeopardy surely helped Mira who led the competition to the final round with $12,200. Peter was following her, with only $400 less.

All three players answered the final clue correctly, with Peter taking his total to $19,000 and transferring the pressure to Mira.

Lucky for her, Mira betted $200 of her money and won a total of $24,200.

Ken praised the Mighty Aphrodite actress for her win, adding that she was the second Oscar winner to appear on the show after Jodie Foster.

“That's daunting company, that's cool,” replied Mira.

The Grammy winner's winnings will go to the UN Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons, which was established in 2010 within the UN Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons.

The Jeopardy! victory comes for the Emmy-winning actress just a night after her shocking exit from Dancing With the Stars, where she was the fifth contestant to be eliminated this season.

Mira who partnered with Gleb Savchenko for the dancing competition series performed a routine on Cyndi Lauper's “Time After Time” on Tuesday's (October 24) episode of the show.

The dance was able to score only 22 out of 30, putting the duo in the eighth rank out of 10.

“It's been incredible. It's been lots of dreams come true and I'm very grateful,” said the 56-year-old actress on her journey on the show.

