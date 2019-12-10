e-paper
MS Dhoni to produce TV show on army officers

Former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni will produce a television show which will tell the incredible stories of decorated army officers.

Indo Asian News Service
Cricketer MS Dhoni will turn producer for a television series.
Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be producing an anthology telling stories of decorated army officers. Studionext in collaboration with Dhoni, who is a Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, will bring come out with the anthology of episodic stories.

“The show will narrate stories of the brave Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra awardees. With compelling stories and intriguing content on board, the show is slated for a 2020 release,” said a source.

According to a report, the TV series will tell personal stories of military officers as Dhoni wants to bring the journey of people serving the country into the limelight through his show. At present, the show is being scripted, and the team is sorting out the formalities to get the shooting started.

 

Dhoni took a sabbatical after India’s campaign in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Earlier this month, Dhoni had said that he won’t talk about his much-awaited comeback till January.

“January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January),” said Dhoni at an event in Ranchi before questions on his break, which started with India’s semi-final loss to New Zealand in the World Cup in July, could even be asked.

