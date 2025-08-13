Murali Gopy shares update on Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer 3: 'I have conceived it…

From drawing the ire of the right-wing sections to being among the top grossers, L2 Empuraan was one of the most-talked about Malayalam films this year. Starring Malayalam actor Mohanlal in the lead role, Empuraan is the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy, helmed by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran. So has the controversy affected the prospects of the third installment in any way. Recently, Empuraan writer Murali Gopy was asked whether the third part would be made. Here’s what he said… Murali Gopy, Mohanlal in Empuraan

Empuraan writer Murali Gopy on L3

The third part of the Lucifer trilogy is rumoured to be titled L3 Azrael. In a recent interview with Saina South Plus, Lucifer franchise writer Murali said that it has to be made as it is part of a trilogy.

“I have conceived it (Lucifer) as a trilogy from the start. First, two parts are out. So naturally, there has to be a third part. That’s all I can say,” he said, without giving any more details about the project, which is rumoured to be of a bigger scale and canvas than Empuraan.

Where to watch Empuraan and Lucifer on OTT

You can watch the first two installments - Lucifer and Empuraan - of the franchise on OTTplay Premium. The first part Lucifer, which also marked the directorial debut of actor Pirthivraj Sukumaran, was released in 2019 and became a blockbuster hit. An action-packed political thriller, the film starred Mohanlal in the lead role of enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally who steps in to protect the family and party of Chief Minister PK Ramdas, after his demise. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, along with Malayalam actors Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran.

The second part Empuraan was one of the most-anticipated releases of the year, and had many of the lead actors reprising their roles. But the film found itself in the middle of a raging controversy with the right-wing sections objecting to certain scenes and characters in the film. Then changes were made to the movie, which ended up among the highest-grossing Malayalam films.