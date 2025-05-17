Abhijeet Sawant says ‘kind’ Shah Rukh Khan came to meet him after Indian Idol win: ‘If I meet him today, he might just…’

Abhijeet Sawant recalls Shah Rukh Khan meeting him after winning Indian Idol

When asked if he has any regrets, Abhijeet said, “After becoming the Idol, I thought everything would change. Uss time pe toh aesa tha ke bade bade stars mil rahe hai aa k. Shah Rukh Khan saab aa k mile. He was very kind. Ek baar show pe bulaya mujhe perform karne ke liye, khud announce kiya mera naam... Voh jo pyaar milta hai, respect milti hai, voh tum maintain nahi kar paa rahe ho, uska ek yeh rehta hai (At that time, even big stars would come and meet me. Shah Rukh Khan sir came and met me — he was very kind. Once, he invited me to perform at a show and personally announced my name… That kind of love and respect you receive — when you're unable to maintain it, you are left with that regret).”

He added, “Now, that thing isn’t able to continue. There’s no consistency. I’m not getting those kinds of songs anymore to stay at that level. If I meet Khan sahab today, he might just say hello and walk away. Because it all comes down to human connection, and impressions start to fade. You have to work hard just to maintain that impression.”

Abhijeet was the winner of the first season of Indian Idol. He later participated in Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, where he finished as the first runner-up. He also came third in Asian Idol. He did playback singing for films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Tees Maar Khan, Dishoom, Jawani Diwani – A Youthful Joyride, and more. He also released several albums including Aap Kaa Abhijeet Sawant, Junoon, Farida, and Fakira. He was last seen competing in the reality show Celebrity MasterChef, judged by Farah Khan, Chef Vikas Khanna, and Chef Ranveer Brar. He was the second contestant to be eliminated from the show.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s film King. The action film reportedly also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to go on floors later this year.