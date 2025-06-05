Adnan Sami was told he could die in six months at 230 kg: ‘Went straight to a bakery and ate half of their goods’

Singer Adnan Sami was 230kg when his doctors gave him the warning that if he kept up with his lifestyle, he would die in six months. Following that, he went straight to a bakery and ate half of their goods. Also read: The biggest 'loser': Didn't undergo weight-loss surgery, says Adnan Sami Adnan Sami weighed 230 kg when he started his weight loss journey.

Adnan reveals

In an interview with India TV, Adnan looked back at his weight journey and the emotional conversation with his father.

Adnan said, “Doctors told me that my results are on the borderline. They said, ‘If you continue this lifestyle, I will not be surprised that your parents will find you dead in a hotel room six months from now’. It was a shock for me, but I was angry because he said this in front of my father. I told my father to ignore the doctor as they tend to be melodramatic.”

The singer revealed that his lifestyle at that time didn’t help him lose the weight. He added, “After visiting the doctor, I went straight to a bakery and ate half of their goods. My father was looking at me with anger, and he asked, ‘Aren’t you scared of God?’ He rebuked me for ignoring what the doctor said, and I told him, ‘Doctors keep saying things. ’”

He shared that he was so overweight he couldn’t sleep lying down and had to sleep sitting up for many years. Adnan had an emotional conversation with his father where he told him that he doesn’t want to bury his own child, sharing he “saw tears in his eyes”. That’s when he promised his father that he would lose weight and then lost 120kg.

There were people who claimed that Adnan lost weight through surgeries. He has refuted such claims and shared that his nutritionist gave him a high-protein diet, excluding sugar, alcohol, rice, bread, alcohol, and oil.

More about Adnan’s weight loss

Adnan, who shot to fame in India with his song Lift Karadey in 2000, underwent a massive weight loss transformation. In 2022, Adnan shared a few pictures from his family vacation in the Maldives, and his ‘new look’ had people raving with fans wondering: “How can someone turn that hot?”

At that time, he told Hindustan Times, "I have, for the longest period, had issues with my weight, and it has been a lifelong struggle. I keep, for lack of a better word, yo-yoing, going up on the scales. The first time I lost a tremendous amount of weight was around 2007-2008. Then, I kept putting on and losing weight. It’s a part of life. This time, too, it was a typical occasion when I had lost some weight,” says the singer, who weighed 230kg before he transformed the first time around.