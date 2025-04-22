After Amaal Mallik cut ties with family, brother Armaan Malik includes him in first wedding anniversary post

Playback singer Armaan Malik tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Aashna Shroff in an intimate wedding ceremony on 28 December. However, it seems the couple had a registered marriage on 22 April 2024. Armaan has now shared some unseen pictures from their wedding, including a glimpse of his brother Amaal Mallik smiling heartily and posing with the couple. (Also Read: Armaan Malik gets married to Aashna Shroff: All you need to know about his influencer wife) Armaan Malik shares unseen happy photos from his wedding with Aashna Shroff.

Pictures from Armaan and Aashna's registered wedding

On Tuesday, Armaan took to Instagram to share a few photos from his registered marriage with Aashna. The pictures show them twinning in pink outfits for their special day. While Aashna looked stunning in a saree paired with green bangles and gold jewellery, Armaan looked dashing in a kurta with white floral embroidery. The couple appeared to share fun and romantic moments at home.

In one of the photos, the couple couldn’t take their eyes off each other. In another, they were seen holding hands and making goofy faces while posing for the camera. The couple also posed for family pictures. In one photo, Armaan’s brother Amaal—who recently announced he was cutting ties with his family—was seen smiling broadly as he posed with Aashna, Armaan, and their father Daboo Malik. Sharing the photos, Armaan captioned the post: “A year since we sealed the deal 💌.”

For the uninitiated, in March, Amaal revealed that he had been diagnosed with depression and announced that he was cutting ties with his family. In an Instagram post (later deleted), he wrote:

“The actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have grown distant. Over the years, they left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle all my friendships, relationships, mindset, and self-confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can, and I believe I’m unshakable.”

He added, “But today I stand at a point where I’ve been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally—and maybe financially too, but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes, I have only myself to blame for my actions, but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by the actions of those closest to me. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength.”

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s relationship

Armaan and Aashna have reportedly been dating since 2019 but have never publicly spoken about their relationship. While Armaan is known for songs like Chale Aana (De De Pyaar De), Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar (Sanam Re), and Bol Do Na Zara (Azhar), Aashna is a social media influencer who blogs about fashion and wellness. She often shares glimpses of her outings and dates with Armaan.