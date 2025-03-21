Amaal Mallik opens up about depression: Deepika to Anushka, 8 celebs who've shared their mental health struggles in past

Musician Amaal Mallik recently revealed his battle with clinical depression and his decision to distance himself from his family. In an emotional Instagram note shared on March 20, he spoke about years of pain and a strained relationship with his brother, Armaan Malik, attributing it to their parents. From anxiety to depression: Bollywood's brave voices on mental health awareness. (Instagram)

However, Amaal isn't the only Bollywood celebrity to speak out about mental health struggles. Over the years, many stars have bravely shared their experiences, breaking the stigma around mental health. Let's take a look at some of them.

1. Deepika Padukone

One of the first Bollywood celebrities to openly discuss mental health, Deepika Padukone, revealed in 2015 NDTV interview with Barkha Dutt that she battled severe depression at the peak of her career. Seeking therapy played a crucial role in her recovery, inspiring her to launch the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation to raise mental health awareness.

2. Anushka Sharma

In a 2015 Vogue India interview, Anushka Sharma opened up about her anxiety, emphasizing that mental health struggles are normal and should be openly discussed. She stressed the importance of seeking help, comparing it to treating any other health issue. Determined to break the stigma, she aims to use her platform to spread awareness and encourage conversations around mental illness.

3. Honey Singh

Rapper Honey Singh has openly shared his battle with bipolar disorder, revealing that fame and mental health struggles led him to self-medicate with alcohol in the early 2000s. In an interview with India.com in 2023, he called it a "dark phase" and urged others not to hide their struggles. Addressing his absence from the music scene, he said, "I was unwell, now I'm better," emphasizing the importance of speaking up about mental health.

4. Karan Johar

In a 2016 interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Karan Johar revealed his two-year battle with depression, calling it the "darkest period" of his life. He described feeling helpless, anxious, and frequently leaving Mumbai to escape his emotions, often wandering alone in foreign cities. A severe anxiety attack during a meeting pushed him to seek medical help, leading him to therapy and medication. Reflecting on his recovery, Johar shared, "I had stopped feeling happiness. Now, I feel like those emotions are slowly returning."

5. Ileana D'Cruz

In a 2016 interview with Miss Malini, Ileana D'Cruz opened up about battling body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), anxiety, and depression. She revealed that she struggled with insecurities about her appearance for years, which severely impacted her mental health. However, she eventually sought therapy and learned to embrace self-love and acceptance.

6. Shruti Hassan

In a 2021 interview with Gulf News, Shruti Haasan opened up about her struggle with anxiety and the need for continuous conversations around mental health. She criticized public figures who only speak about mental health on significant days like Mental Health Awareness Day, calling it a disservice to those battling these issues daily.

7. Varun Dhawan

During India Today Mind Rocks 2018, Varun Dhawan admitted to struggling with anxiety and stress while filming Badlapur (2015). He said the dark and intense nature of the role took a toll on his mental health, leaving him emotionally drained. He credited his family's support and meditation for helping him cope.

8. Shah Rukh Khan

At a TED Talk in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan subtly hinted at experiencing depression after the loss of his parents. He spoke about going through a tough phase emotionally but highlighted how he channelled his pain into his work. SRK emphasised the importance of self-love and resilience in overcoming mental health challenges.