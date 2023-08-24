Alice Cooper slams gender-affirming care for trans kids, calls it 'fad'

Legendary rock icon Alice Cooper, renowned for his boundary-pushing stage persona, has stirred up conversation with his recent opinions on gender-affirming care. In an interview with Stereogum, the 75-year-old rocker expressed reservations about the medical treatment for transgender youth, characterizing it as a potential "fad." US singer Alice Cooper with the band Hollywood Vampires during the Hellfest Summer Open Air rock festival in Clisson, western France, on June 15, 2023.(AFP)

Cooper shared his concerns about children exploring their gender identity, suggesting that such decisions might be premature. He commented, "I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that." He questioned the suitability of discussing complex gender concepts with young minds, stating, "I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.'"

The rocker's opinions echo common arguments against gender-affirming care, but his statements also raise eyebrows given his own history of challenging gender norms. Despite decades of performing in makeup and women's clothing, Cooper's recent views appear to lean toward a more conventional interpretation of gender.

Cooper expressed his preference for delaying discussions about gender identity until individuals are sexually aware and better equipped to make such decisions. He highlighted the distinction between one's biological sex and gender identity, suggesting that aligning the two prematurely could be problematic. He stated, "There’s a difference between 'I am a male who is a female, or I’m a female that’s a male' and wanting to be a female."

Also Read | Ne-Yo apologizes after controversial remarks on transgender children and their parents

Furthermore, Cooper touched on concerns about public facilities, invoking a contentious narrative about bathroom access for transgender individuals. He asserted, "A guy can walk into a woman’s bathroom at any time and just say, ‘I just feel like I’m a woman today’ and have the time of his life in there." This argument has been widely debated and often debunked, with research indicating that such fears are not supported by evidence.

Cooper's stance runs counter to medical professionals' recommendations and evolving societal attitudes toward gender diversity. Gender-affirming care, including supportive therapies and medical interventions, has been shown to alleviate distress and improve mental well-being among transgender youth. Experts emphasize the importance of providing comprehensive support and mental health assessments for young individuals seeking such care.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON