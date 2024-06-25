American Hotel insider reportedly called cops on Justin Timberlake

An individual at a Hamptons hotel where Justin Timberlake had dinner last week reportedly called the police on the singer before his shocking DWI arrest, per RadarOnline. The 43-year-old Timberlake, known for such hits as "SexyBack" and "Cry Me a River," was taken into custody in Sag Harbor, part of the affluent Hamptons community, in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo by SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT / AFP) (AFP)

The incident occurred nearly one week before Timberlake, 43, was arrested on DWI charges last Tuesday morning. An informant at Sag Harbor’s American Hotel allegedly contacted the authorities to warn them about Timberlake's behavior.

Timberlake had just ‘one martini’

The identity of the person who called the police remains unknown, but they reportedly informed the police that the "SexyBack" singer had consumed “a lot of drinks” and might be attempting to drive himself home. “They said Justin was having a lot of drinks, and they told the cop to watch him if he is going to drive,” a well-connected Southampton restaurateur told the New York Post on Sunday.

Adding to the intrigue, it was revealed that Timberlake had been pulled over and let go just minutes before he was stopped again and subsequently arrested last Tuesday morning. A local law enforcement official confirmed that Timberlake was initially stopped by Officer Michael Arkinson and let go with a warning shortly after leaving the American Hotel.

“He was stopped and advised not to drive,” the insider shared with the Post on Saturday.

“The officer didn’t recognize him; he’s a young guy. And he still gave Justin a break because he didn’t pose an immediate danger.”

Timberlake pulled over twice in Hamptons

However, only a few minutes later, Timberlake was pulled over for a second and final time. Officer Arkinson observed the "Cry Me a River" singer blow through a stop sign and swerve his 2025 BMW into the wrong lane. “What a dumba--,” the insider commented. “I am thinking he could afford a driver. How’s that for entitlement?”

It was also reported that Officer Arkinson, 23, did not recognize Timberlake nor know who the famous singer was. Hamptons residents who had previous encounters with Officer Arkinson dubbed him the “Sag Harbor Nazi” and “little redheaded dips****.” One resident recounted being pulled over by the officer, saying, “I was surprised he pulled me over. It was off-season, and no one was around.” Another resident added, “It was a d---head move. I felt like he pulled me over just for the sake of doing it.”

As previously reported by RadarOnline.com, Timberlake was ultimately charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations, including not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in his proper lane of travel. Timberlake’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., has vowed to contest the charges. “We look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” Burke Jr. stated last Wednesday morning. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

Timberlake addressed the incident during a concert in Chicago on Friday night. “It’s been a tough week,” the NSYNC alum told the audience. “I know I’m hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back.”