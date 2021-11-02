Amit Tandon accused of using Sidharth Shukla’s death for fame: These people are trolls, not fans

Singer Amit Tandon did not expect the backlash that came his way, when he announced his cover of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, a song featuring the late actor Sidharth Shukla. #DON’TUSESIDHARTHSHUKLA started trending on social media, with people accusing Tandon of trying to profit off of the actor, who died in September due to a heart attack. Tandon even had to put out a clarification on social media, that the song is not a tribute to Shukla, and was, in fact, recorded before his death.

“I think it is ultra sensitivity,” Tandon tells us, adding, “At the same time, a lot of these so-called Sid Shukla fans, or whatever they want to call themselves... the manner in which they speak to people is extremely disrespectful. I am not the type of guy that does well when it comes to confrontations. You confront me, I am going to hit back twice as hard.”

He believes that these people are probably trolls or “low lives who try to put others down”.

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who released a tribute for Shukla, Tu Yaheen Hai ,was also targeted. Tandon says if she was not spared, then he is nothing in front of her.

“My cover of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya was never meant to be a tribute. It was ready four-five months back, but after Sidharth passed away, it would have been insensitive to put it out. I genuinely liked the song, it has been sung well. People started messaging me, ‘You are trying to profit off of him’. These are the same kind of fools who were talking negatively about Shehnaaz, a girl who was literally so close to Sid. Then dude, who am I? Main toh kuchh bhi nahi hoon,” he asserts..

There is only so much that even a celebrity can take, feels Tandon, who has been receiving hundreds of DMs every day. “If I start responding to each one of them, then God forbid. Some people say, ‘Main tujhe aisa kar dunga’ I said ‘Theek hai, aakar munh pe bolo, dekhta hoon kitne mard ke bacche ho’ because I know they won’t. I have covered Rishi Kapoor ji and Rajesh Khanna ji’s songs also. Am I trying to profit off of them? These stupid people don’t deserve a response, frankly bolun toh inke kaan ke neeche bajana chahiye. Tab samajh mein aayegi,” rues the singer.

Some messages went as low as making comments about his family, including his 11-year-old daughter Jiyaa. “I am the kind of man who will protect his women and daughter, no matter what I have to do,” he ends.