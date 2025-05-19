Angry Raja Kumari slams decision denying Patiala necklace to Diljit Dosanjh for Met Gala: ‘It’s performative inclusion’

Rapper and songwriter Raja Kumari has said that though singer Diljit Dosanjh was denied the diamond necklace for his Met Gala appearance, a YouTuber was given it two years ago. Speaking with Mid-Day, Raja added that though the "West still exoticises us" but "we’re pushing back saying that we’re more than their stereotype". (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh wanted to wear Maharaj of Patiala's $2.5 billion necklace for Met Gala debut, but was denied; here's why) Raja Kumari said that while Diljit Dosanjh was denied the jewellery for the Met Gala, it was given to a YouTuber.

Raja Kumari talks about South Asian artists in the West

The rapper shared how earlier, when she would write songs, she was referred to as "India or Yogi". "Earlier, when I was writing songs for top talents, I used to be the only Indian in the room. They’d call me India or Yogi, and I’d play into it too, with lyrics about mangoes and curry. But we’ve evolved. Now there are more South Asian stories being told — not just by musicians, but also actors, writers, and directors."

Raja Kumari on Diljit Dosanjh being denied Cartier necklace

Raja Kumari talked about what happened with Diljit over his request for the necklace for the event. The singer said, "Sure, the West still exoticises us. But we’re pushing back and saying that we’re more than their stereotype. For instance, why didn’t Cartier give Diljit the legendary Patiala necklace for his Met Gala appearance? Instead, they gave it to a YouTuber (Emma Chamberlain) two years ago. That kind of erasure is infuriating. It’s performative inclusion. Yet, we’re pushing — that’s the shift. They (US music label) couldn’t understand why I insisted on wearing a bindi. That inspired my song, Bindis and bangles."

Why was Diljit denied the Patiala necklace

At the recently held Met Gala, Diljit was dressed like a Maharaja in a custom Prabal Gurung outfit. He wore traditional attire -- a turban, a kurta and tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms). He completed his outfit with a sword. As per the singer's team, they tried to get the Patiala necklace but was denied. In 1928, the Maharaja of Patiala commissioned Cartier to make him a diamond necklace that weighed 1,000 carats — the largest necklace the French jeweller has ever made.

The Patiala necklace, containing a staggering 2900 diamonds, was priced at ₹10 crore at the time ($2.5 billion or ₹21000 crore today). New York Times noted that Diljit's stylist, Abhilasha Devnani, 'tried to borrow that iconic Cartier necklace for the night' but was told that 'it sits sealed in a museum'. In 2022, social media influencer Emma Chamberlain wore a Cartier choker, reportedly a part of the Patiala Necklace.