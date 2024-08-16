AP Dhillon raises voice against Kolkata rape-murder case with a song: ‘Is it a curse to be born a girl?’

Indo-Canadian Punjabi singer AP Dhillon is feeling outraged and disappointed after reading about the Kolkata rape-murder case, which has prompted him to express his anguish through music. He has penned a song to express his anguish, in which he questions why marches are necessary to demand safety and peace for women. Also read: Kareena Kapoor remembers Nirbhaya after recent Kolkata rape-murder: Still waiting for change The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the rape and murder case.

AP Dhillon disturbed by the reality

The singer is heartbroken to read about the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. He took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to express his feelings. He wrote “woke up today wanting to let my thoughts out the only way I know how…” with a broken heart emoji.

It was followed by a video of him singing his song on the incident, in which he wonders whether it is a curse to be a girl. He also referred to 2012's Nirbhaya rape case while demanding corrective actions.

While he sang in Punjabi, the video came with lyrics in English, which read, “She has saved many lives and souls. God, how could her fate end so tragically? She was not safe even in a place where everyone knew her. Today, we all ask you, is it a curse to be born a girl in this world?

“For the women who have transformed the world, society has refused to change around them, though they have swum oceans worth of progress, society has barely moved an inch. What happened 12 years ago continues to happen today. Why do we still have to march for women to live in peace?,” read the lyrics of his video.

Celebs speak up

Since the emergence of the news, several Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock, and demanded action in the case. Previously, Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tisca Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta, Richa Chadha, and Swara Bhasker spoke up, demanding for justice for the victim.

About the case

On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered. In a strong display of support, doctors and celebrities across the nation continue to protest, demanding justice for the victim.

The victim's post-mortem report revealed blood was oozing out of her private parts, eyes and mouth, indicating she was brutally thrashed and subjected to ‘genital torture’. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.