AR Rahman meets OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, other AI leaders to discuss his project Secret Mountain; know all about it

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss his upcoming AI project, Secret Mountain. He took to social media to post a picture with Sam, writing about how they talked about the project and teasing a future collaboration. AR Rahman posted a picture with Sam Altman on his social media.

AR Rahman meets Sam Altman

Rahman posted a picture that shows him dressed in a suit and Sam in a casual T-shirt and jeans. He wrote that he met up with Sam at his office to discuss Secret Mountain, a virtual global band project made with the help of AI.

He said, “It was a pleasure meet @sama at his office …we discussed ‘Secret Mountain’, our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward. EPI @chatgptIndia @OpenAI #arrimmersiveentertainment @hashgraph.”

Srinivas Narayanan, VP of OpenAI wrote about how Rahman held a Q&A about the project, “It was an incredible honor to host the legend @arrahma - a huge idol of mine - at @OpenAI today for a fireside chat and Q&A.Beyond being an iconic composer, he is also a true innovator—constantly pushing boundaries, from creating the VR film Le Musk to building a metahuman digital band with Secret Mountain.”

He added, “It was inspiring to hear his thoughts on how AI is reshaping creative expression, his recent projects at the intersection of technology and the arts, and his vision for the future of music and media. Really grateful for this unforgettable conversation!”

Rahman also met Aravind Srinivas of Perplexity AI to discuss the project. Arvavind posted a picture with Rahman on his social media, writing, “Great hosting @arrahman at @perplexity_ai office today with live demos of Comet browser, and his upcoming project “Secret Mountain”.”

What is Secret Mountain?

In February last year, Rahman posted a video on YouTube that introduced Secret Mountain. It tells the story of a young woman called Luna who is transported to the world of Secret Mountain, where she meets different musical characters from various cultural backgrounds.

In the video, Luna says, “Hey, I’m Luna, let me tell you a story. Like most of us, I have been wandering the jungles of instant gratification, dooms of scrolling.” Secret Mountain is described as a ‘Meta band’ on the website, adding that Rahman’s own musical compositions serve as the ‘heartbeat’ for it.

Recent work

Rahman recently received praise for his compositions for Chhaava, Kadhalikka Neramillai, and Thug Life. He is now collaborating with Hans Zimmer to compose the music of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana films. He also has numerous other projects lined up, including Tere Ishk Mein and Peddi.