AR Rahman sends legal notice to Surgeons' association for ‘defaming him’, asks for 10 crore

Music composer AR Rahman has sent a legal notice to the Association of Surgeons of India, who complained against him of fraud. He has demanded ₹10 crore as compensation. AR Rahman is embroiled in another controversy.(HT_PRINT)

Last September 27, the Surgeons association filed a complaint against music composer AR Rahman at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office. In 2018, they planned to hold an annual program on behalf of the Society of Surgeons, and music composer AR Rahman arranged a musical program for this. (Also read: AR Rahman shares Chennai concert highlights with disabled comments; internet says ‘rubbing salt into wounds')

Ra 29.5 lakh had been given as an advance for this. But the concert was canceled because the Tamil Nadu government at that time did not give permission for the program.

When the surgeons association asked for the advance amount back, AR Rahman's team gave them a check. But as the check bounced, Senthil, an executive of the Surgeons association, lodged a complaint. A request was made to take action against AR Rahman and his secretary.

Now, a notice has been sent from the side of music composer AR Rahman, asking for compensation to the administrators of the Surgeons Association. This is because their contract stated that the advance amount would not be refunded in case of cancellation of the event. He also alleged that the complaint has been filed to tarnish his reputation. It has been informed that if an apology is not given within 15 days, a compensation of 10 crore rupees will be sought.

Last month, Rahman's concert titled Marakuma Nenjam in Chennai received backlash from his fans for the mismanagement by the organisers. The concert saw a stampede-like situation with many women sharing accounts of molestation as well.

ACTC Events Founder and CEO Hemanth, who was the organizer of the AR Rahman concert gave clarification on unfortunate incidents during the event. He took to his social media handle to apologize and said in a video, "We take responsibility for everything. Please don't attack A R Rahman he is nowhere connected with organizing the event".

