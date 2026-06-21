AR Rahman unveils teaser of new song with late Asha Bhosle, calls her voice ‘a great gift’. Watch video

AR Rahman explained the intention behind the project, saying, “Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own, an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy.”

AR Rahman revealed that the idea for the song came from a place of deep respect and love for Asha Bhosle. On X, he wrote, “On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries.”

Music maestro AR Rahman has dropped a special tribute song celebrating the legendary Asha Bhosle . Unveiled on World Music Day 2026, the track is being released posthumously. At age 92, the singer passed away in April 2026. The upcoming song features a powerful vocal duet between Rahman and Asha Bhosle herself. To give the track a unique global sound, the duo has collaborated with classical musicians from London’s prestigious Trinity Laban Music College.

“This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come. Today, we share a glimpse of this journey with the teaser. The full tribute will be unveiled soon. We hope you all receive it with the same love with which it was created,” he concluded his post.

Speaking about working with Asha Bhosle, he shared his admiration for her energy and creative spirit. He described her as one of the most influential voices in his musical journey and someone who constantly pushed for freshness and fun in the recording process.

"Asha ji's voice has been one of the greatest gifts to Indian and global music. She has been a major influence and guiding force to me," Rahman said in the video. "She was certain that the song had to be fun and energetic, and we would keep trying different things. Even when we were recording this, the energy and warmth she brought to it was amazing. That's the spirit that makes her truly timeless."