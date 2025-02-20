Menu Explore
AR Rahman's estranged wife Saira hospitalised after medical emergency; expresses gratitude to composer for support

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 20, 2025 06:38 PM IST

AR Rahman's ex-wife Saira's legal team released a statement to the press about her hospitalisation and surgery. Here's what it says.

Music composer AR Rahman’s ex-wife, Saira Rahman, was hospitalised recently due to a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. She released a statement to the press via her legal team, thanking the music composer, sound designer Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as legal counsel Vandana Shah for their ‘unwavering support’. (Also Read: 'What all happens when mouth opens': Did AR Rahman take a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent controversy?)

AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their separation last year.
AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their separation last year.

Saira’s statement

A paparazzo posted the statement Vandana Shah and Associates released on her behalf on Instagram. It reads, “A few days ago Mrs.Saira Rahman was hospitalised due to a medical emergency, and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery. She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters.”

Saira then expressed gratitude to Rahman and friends, “Mrs.Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia,as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement. God bless.”

Saira also seeked privacy, adding, “Mrs.Saira Rahman also seeks privacy during this period and expresses gratitude for the understanding from her supporters and well-wishers.”

AR Rahman and Saira’s separation

Rahman and Saira announced their separation in November of last year after 29 years of marriage. In a statement posted by Vandana, they had shared, “After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband, A.R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.”

After speculation about their separation continued, Saira released a voice note in which she said, “I've been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that's the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR, but I would request the entire YouTube YouTubers, the Tamil Media, please please do not say anything bad against him. He's a gem of a person, the best man in the world.”

