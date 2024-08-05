Are Justin Bieber and Hailey expecting baby boy? Fans spot hints in new pics

Justin Bieber and his pregnant wife Hailey Bieber delighted their fans by sharing adorable photos from their date night. The couple also hinted at the baby's gender through the background of their romantic pictures, sparking speculation among fans as they noticed Hailey's baby bump. (Also read: Hailey Bieber addresses speculation she and Justin Bieber were ‘getting divorced’ before pregnancy announcement) Fans are convinced that Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are having a baby boy.

Justin Bieber kisses Hailey Bieber on date night

On Saturday, the Canadian singer shared photos on Instagram of himself and Hailey from their night out, without any captions. The photo carousel started with a blurry picture of him and Hailey showing off their outfits. Justin opted for cargo shorts and and a black unbuttoned collar shirt. The Peaches singer usually dons classic sweats at various events. Hailey can be seen wearing a sleeveless red mini bodycon dress paired with white shoes. The American model, socialite, and businesswoman looked graceful as she completed her look with her signature B necklace. In the pics, the couple was seen engaging in PDA as they kissed and held hands.

Fans predict Hailey-Justin are having a baby boy

In one of the backgrounds of their romantic photos, blue colour was spotted by a fan, who commented, “Does the blue light in the middle hint that you are both having a boy? (teary-eyed emoji).” Another fan wrote, “She’s having a BOY! I can tell (black, blue and red heart emojis).” A fan also commented, “She living my dream (teary eyed emoji) God bless both of you (heart emoji).” A user wrote, “Baby Justin.” While another user pointed out, “okay it has to be a boy , look at her body (eyes and blue hearts emojis).”

Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy in May 2024

Justin and Hailey had renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii on May 10. In the photo and video shared by Justin, Hailey announced her pregnancy by posing in a white lace dress while flaunting her baby bump. Fans congratulated the duo on their new journey of parenthood.

According to an Entertainment Tonight report, “Justin and Hailey are feeling so thrilled and excited as Hailey gets closer to her due date. They can't wait to have a family together and are closer to one another than ever before.”