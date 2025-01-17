Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ariana Grande denies ‘home-wrecker’ label, ‘pressuring’ Ethan Slater to silence his ex-wife: Report

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 17, 2025 07:05 PM IST

Ariana Grande addresses accusations of being a ‘home-wrecker’ amid controversy following Ethan Slater’s ex-wife's critical essay.

Ariana Grande is speaking out against recent reports labelling her a "home-wrecker" following the release of a scathing essay by Ethan Slater’s ex-wife, Lilly Jay. The 31-year-old has found herself at the centre of controversy after news broke that she and Slater, 32, began a romance while working together on the film, just as Grande's own marriage to real estate agent Dalton Gomez was falling apart.

Ariana Grande is reportedly 'pressuring' Ethan Slater to silence Jay, fearing negative impacts on her image as they pursue a future together. Theo Wargo/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Ariana Grande is reportedly 'pressuring' Ethan Slater to silence Jay, fearing negative impacts on her image as they pursue a future together. Theo Wargo/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Callum Turner shares ‘very close’ bond with Dua Lipa's family amid engagement rumours

Ariana Grande is ‘not a girl’s girl’

Jay and Slater were high school sweethearts who tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2022. Since both the couples are now divorced, Jay who is a psychologist puts the entire blame for the divorce on Grande and says the singer’s “not a girl's girl."

A source told RadarOnline, “Lilly knows it's over with her and Ethan, but she ALSO knows every time she comes out and comments on his betrayal, she makes his relationship with Ariana that much more difficult.”

On The Cut, Jay wrote in her essay, “No one gets married thinking they'll get divorced. Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband's new relationship with a celebrity."

Also Read: Los Angeles FireAid Benefit Concert unveils artist lineup: Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and more

Grande ‘pressurising’ Slater to stop Jay from talking

An insider told the news outlet, “Ariana absolutely hates that Lilly is still out there talking and basically calling her a home-wrecker,” adding that she wants Slater to zip his ex’s talks. The source continued, “She's pressuring Ethan to get her to stop, even pay her off if that's what it takes. She believes every time his ex puts herself out there, it's more damning to Ariana's image.”

They added, “Ariana wants to marry Ethan, but fears that their past is going to follow them around forever if Lilly keeps bringing it up."

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On