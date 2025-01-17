Ariana Grande denies ‘home-wrecker’ label, ‘pressuring’ Ethan Slater to silence his ex-wife: Report

Ariana Grande is speaking out against recent reports labelling her a "home-wrecker" following the release of a scathing essay by Ethan Slater’s ex-wife, Lilly Jay. The 31-year-old has found herself at the centre of controversy after news broke that she and Slater, 32, began a romance while working together on the film, just as Grande's own marriage to real estate agent Dalton Gomez was falling apart. Ariana Grande is reportedly 'pressuring' Ethan Slater to silence Jay, fearing negative impacts on her image as they pursue a future together. Theo Wargo/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Ariana Grande is ‘not a girl’s girl’

Jay and Slater were high school sweethearts who tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2022. Since both the couples are now divorced, Jay who is a psychologist puts the entire blame for the divorce on Grande and says the singer’s “not a girl's girl."

A source told RadarOnline, “Lilly knows it's over with her and Ethan, but she ALSO knows every time she comes out and comments on his betrayal, she makes his relationship with Ariana that much more difficult.”

On The Cut, Jay wrote in her essay, “No one gets married thinking they'll get divorced. Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband's new relationship with a celebrity."

Grande ‘pressurising’ Slater to stop Jay from talking

An insider told the news outlet, “Ariana absolutely hates that Lilly is still out there talking and basically calling her a home-wrecker,” adding that she wants Slater to zip his ex’s talks. The source continued, “She's pressuring Ethan to get her to stop, even pay her off if that's what it takes. She believes every time his ex puts herself out there, it's more damning to Ariana's image.”

They added, “Ariana wants to marry Ethan, but fears that their past is going to follow them around forever if Lilly keeps bringing it up."