 Ariana Grande says her 'voice change' was intentional after the internet went into a spiral
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi
Ariana Grande says her ‘voice change’ was intentional after the internet went into a spiral

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 19, 2024 10:43 AM IST

Ariana Grande addresses intentional voice change amid criticism over viral video appearance, playfully responding on TikTok.

Ariana Grande addresses the whirlwind criticism over her “voice change” in a viral video and says it was intentional.

Ariana Grande poses at the Met Gala in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)
Ariana Grande poses at the Met Gala in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)

Grande sparked widespread speculation and subsequent defence after a noticeable “voice change” during her recent appearance on Penn Badgley’s “Podcrushed” podcast.

Grande playfully addressed the criticism on TikTok and said, “I’ve always done this.”

In a video response, Grande commented beneath a TikTok clip showcasing the vocal shift, stating, “habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health 🙂 🍵,” and spending a lot of time playing Glinda in the upcoming Wicked films.

Ariana Grande's response on the viral TikTok clip(Reddit/r/popculturechat)
Ariana Grande's response on the viral TikTok clip(Reddit/r/popculturechat)

She further clarified, “I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i'm doing. i've always done this BYE.”

In the original viral clip the ‘thank u, next’ singe initially speaking in a deeper tone before transitioning to a higher, softer octave while discussing her music.

This prompted various reactions, with some users humorously relating to the change, such as one commenting, “Me when I have to use my customer service voice.”

While another quipped, “Me accidentally slipping my other personalities around the wrong people.”

Grande’s fans swiftly came to her defence amidst the online chatter

One supporter pointed out, “Yall acting like y'all's voices don't change in certain spaces and settings,” and added, “her interview voice is no different, especially cause singers use to to preserve their vocals. don't bring no dumb s--t over here.”

One fan suggested, “Bet you she does this voice change to help ease into the operatic resonance she needs to use for when she sings Glinda s--t.”

The Sam & Cat actor herself has discussed the rigorous preparations for her role as Glinda. In an interview on The Zach Sang Show, she revealed, “Everything about me, I had to deconstruct to prove to them I could handle taking on this other person.”

“I had to completely erase popstar Ari, the person they know so well, because it's even harder to believe someone as someone else when you're so branded as one thing,” and, added, “had to go all the way to strip that down, come into my callback with no makeup, my hair down, I looked like I was 11 years old.”

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
Follow Us On