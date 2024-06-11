Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Maika Monroe

Ariana Grande’s ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, went public with his new girlfriend Maika Monroe. After many speculations and being spotted together at various events, Monroe shared romantic pictures with the real estate agent on Instagram on June 9. The latter who was earlier married to singer Ariana Grande, confirmed the rumours as he posed adorably with the It Follows actress in her posts. The new couple confirmed their relationship on the same day Ariana was spotted on a public date night with boyfriend Ethan Slater. Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Maika MonroeDalton Gomez and Maika Monroe.(Maika Monroe/ Instagram)

Dalton Gomez and his new girlfriend are Instagram official

Maika recently shared pictures on Instagram, some featuring the real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The actress’s photo dump began with a picture of her and Gomez kissing on a crosswalk. In another one of the snapshots from the post, the two are snuggled up as they wore matched attires and looked relaxed as they took in the view of the sea.

According to PEOPLE, the couple was first rumoured to be dating in October 2023 as they were spotted kissing in the photos obtained by TMZ. The rumour came out a couple of weeks after the confirmation of Gomez’s divorce with Ariana.

Since then the the couple had been spotted together on multiple occasions. The actress was previously dating Stranger Things actor, Joe Keery. The couple shared their first official pictures on the same day Ariana Grande publicly appeared with her rumoured boyfriend Ethan Slater. The duo was spotted at Game One of the Stanley Cup Final.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship timeline

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were dating in early 2020 and rarely made a public appearance. They first confirmed their relationship when they were featured in the music video of Justin Bieber’s song Stuck With U. They were later in the year spotted together in public in Log Angeles.

Their relationship became Instagram official as the 7 Rings singer celebrated her birthday earlier and posted photos with Gomez and her dog. In December, Ariana announced her engagement to the real estate agent with a post on Instagram captioned ‘forever and then some.’

The couple tied the knot in a private setting in 2021 at her California home. The duo was last spotted together in London in January amid her schedule for Wicked. After not being spotted together for months, media outlets confirmed their split.