Jennifer Lopez 'is a deeply unpleasant person,' says Outnumbered star Meghan McCain

It has been a rather interesting year for actor-singer, Jennifer Lopez. The singer has been embroiled in rumours and has been an object of public scrutiny. Lopez, 54, witnessed a lack of success with a series of flops from the album and the related tour. Speculations about the singer’s divorce from husband, Ben Affleck, were also doing rounds. Amid this, Meghan McCain stated that Jennifer Lopez was “not very nice” during their time on the American chat show “The View.” Meghan McCain said Jennifer Lopez 'is a deeply unpleasant person' (AP Photo)

McCain’s interaction with Lopez on the sets of The View

Carlos King appeared as a guest in last Friday’s episode of Citizen McCain, hosted by Meghan McCain with co-host Miranda Wilkins. In a candid talk, McCain shared her experience with Lopez from their time at “The View”. According to Entertainment Weekly, the podcast host admitted “I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does. I feel bad because we’re turning a point where there’s bullying happening to J.Lo.” “She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen. More than Kim Kardashian and the president,” she continued.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The Outnumbered star also alleged that Lopez is connected to one of her TikTok videos, which was removed from the app by the platform itself. Since she had no proof of Lopez being involved in the deed she said, “Allegedly, she had our video taken down,” to which co-host Wilkins joked about adding, “We’re beefing with her right now.” McCain recalled her time from The View as she added, “I was a host at ‘The View,’ she was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful.”

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's $60M marital mansion on sale; signs of impending divorce loom on the horizon: Report

Two sides of a coin

Adding to the conversation, guest Carlos King had a complete opposite experience with the Ain’t Your Mama singer. The reality TV star said “She was so nice, and she didn’t have a big entourage. Now look, I’m not a dummy. She has since become, like, this global superstar.” “Megan knows I love Vegas. I went to see J.Lo in Vegas and the top five shows I’ve ever been to in my life. She performed and danced for 90 minutes straight — no break. She’s a hard worker, and I was shocked that people weren’t buying the tickets,” the 44-year-old producer added.

Jennifer Lopez was last seen in the Netflix's web film, Atlas.