Ariana Grande's boyfriend feels ‘helpless’ amid growing concern about her health: ‘Everyone is scared…’

Amid growing concerns for Ariana Grande's health, a source close to the singer and her boyfriend, Broadway actor Ethan Slater, reveals that he feels "helpless" in the situation. The couple has been busy promoting their new release, Wicked which hit theatres on November 22 and faced public scrutiny. Fans have also raised concerns over Grande’s apparent weight loss during the promotions. Ethan Slater expresses concern for Ariana Grande's health amid her weight loss during Wicked promotions. Theo Wargo/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Taylor Swift unveils surprising details behind record-breaking Eras Tour in new book: 'I'll never forget…'

Slater worried about Grande’s weight loss

A source told Daily Mail that Slater is “concerned for her” but feels powerless to do something for her in this situation. His worries about her health are growing by the minute amid the film’s success. A second source revealed that people who noted Grande’s weight loss are hesitant to discuss it with the singer. However, they also fear the potential impact her image would have on her fans especially impressionable young girls who admire her.

They said, “Ariana needs to consider the example she is setting. Everyone is concerned, but no one will ever say anything because everyone is scared of her," as reported by Daily Express US.

Experts have raised concerns about Thank You, Next singer’s health, pointing out visible signs such as significant weight loss and changes in her facial features. Dr. Dennis Schimpf, a plastic surgeon from South Carolina, suggested that her long-standing vegan diet could be causing a protein deficiency, which might explain some of the changes in her appearance.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce react to big engagement announcement; fans propose wild ideas

Fans show concern for Grande’s health

Fans on social media have speculated that the intense pressure and stress of filming Wicked while also promoting her projects could be taking a toll on her health, possibly contributing to the noticeable physical changes.

A user on X wrote, “I watched Wicked and Ariana lost a lot of weight her chest bones were so visible.” A second user wrote, “I mean this will all respect, but Ariana Grande is clearly very ill and she should not be appearing in public roles that normalize this type of deadly weight loss.”

A user defended her weight loss on X as they wrote, “Y'all need to back up a lil bit about Ariana‘s weight (loss). some people simply ARE skinny, not everything is an ED or mental health issue. if anything, she returned to her normal weight pre-tun. and in any case. IT‘S NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS. She serves BODY.”

Another user noted, “Ari loses like 10 lbs and stops wearing eyeliner and y'all think she’s a whole different person get a job u losers.”