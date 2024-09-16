Arijit Singh's ‘Perfect’ collaboration with Ed Sheeran in London concert wasn't on your 2024 bingo card. Watch

Collaboration of Ed Sheeran with Indian artists is on the rise. After teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai earlier this year for a concert, the Perfect hitmaker recently joined Arijit Singh at a show in London. (Also Read – Influencer defends Diljit Dosanjh's high concert prices: You pay ₹75,000 to ‘lip-sync stars’) Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh perform together in London

Arijit shares pictures

On Monday, Arijit took to his Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to Ed Sheeran for adding his "perfect" touch to his show, which was held on September 15.

"#london , thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love and Gratitude #arijitsinghlive Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment (red heart emoji)," he captioned the post, adding a few pictures from the show.

Fans who attended the concert also shared videos of the duo's performance on X. Arijit brought Ed Sheeran to the stage as a surprise, before they sang the latter's hit track Perfect together, much to the live audience's awe. An X user shared the video of their performance and wrote, “arijit singh and ed sheeran's 'perfect' collaboration deflected the asteroid and saved earth!” Another posted, “#ArijitSingh x #EdSheeran was not on my 2024 bingo list!! (pink heart emoji).

"Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran singing ‘Perfect’ live in London is a moment for the ages!," read a third tweet. “Arijit Singh can flawlessly sing Perfect but can Ed Sheeran sing Channa Mereya? (sobbing emojis),” said a person. “#ArijitSingh overshadowed Ed Sheeran in front of him on his song #Perfect . This is called owning the song . Even Ed Sheeran is shocked while listening to Arijit's version of his song (red heart emoji),” stated another tweet.

Ed's India visit

In March 2024, Ed came to India and performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his -=/x Tour (Mathematics), as part of his Asia and Europe Tour, 2024.

During his India visit, Ed Sheeran also met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The pictures and videos from both meetings went viral in no time. While Shah Rukh taught him his iconic signature pose, Ayushmann made him taste his mother's homemade cooked pinnis (Punjabi dessert).

He also appeared on comedian Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India and chat show Breakfast with Champions alongside cricketer Rohit Sharma and host Gaurav Kapoor.