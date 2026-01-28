Arijit Singh says he retired from playback singing because he got bored: ‘I need to do some other music to live’

On January 27, singer Arijit Singh left fans and the music industry shocked after announcing his retirement from playback singing. Now, posts on his private X account are doing the rounds online, shedding light on the reasons behind his decision. According to the posts, Arijit admitted that he had grown bored and is excited to see new talent emerge, adding that it has given him fresh motivation. Singer Arijit Singh reveals reason behind his retirement.

Arijit Singh on why he retired from playback singing The singer wrote that his decision to retire from playback singing stems from not one but multiple reasons and added, “Plus I have been trying to do this for a long time. Finally, I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons was simple, I get bored pretty quick, that's why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing: I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.”

Arijit further wrote that he is making space for new talent to shine and added, “Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation.”