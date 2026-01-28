Arijit Singh says he retired from playback singing because he got bored: ‘I need to do some other music to live’
Arijit Singh revealed the reason behind his retirement from playback singing, stating he needed to do some other music to live.
On January 27, singer Arijit Singh left fans and the music industry shocked after announcing his retirement from playback singing. Now, posts on his private X account are doing the rounds online, shedding light on the reasons behind his decision. According to the posts, Arijit admitted that he had grown bored and is excited to see new talent emerge, adding that it has given him fresh motivation.
Arijit Singh on why he retired from playback singing
The singer wrote that his decision to retire from playback singing stems from not one but multiple reasons and added, “Plus I have been trying to do this for a long time. Finally, I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons was simple, I get bored pretty quick, that's why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing: I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.”
Arijit further wrote that he is making space for new talent to shine and added, “Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation.”
He also clarified that he is not stopping making music and is instead starting all over again by returning to Indian classical music. He added that he would continue to create his own music.
Arijit Singh’s retirement announcement
On Tuesday evening (January 27), Arijit announced that he was retiring from playback singing. He shared a note on Instagram, which read, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”
About Arijit Singh’s recent release
The announcement came after the release of his song Maatrubhumi from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The song garnered attention not only for his vocals but also his collaboration with Salman. The film, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, is set to release in theatres on April 17.
