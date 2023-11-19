‘Army on the Rocks’, BTS' Jungkook extends fan video call to get drink tutorial: Watch

Here's to Jungkook! Armys have taken this way more seriously. Ever since Jungkook expressed his desire to share a drink with his fandom, the response has been overwhelming. We are well aware that BTS’ Jungkook goes above and beyond to make sure his fans are happy, and this time was no different. He shocked everyone by extending the duration of a video conversation with a fan only to get a tutorial on how to make a special drink. The Standing Next to You singer who loves experimenting with drinks, couldn't resist diving into the learning experience. BTS' Jungkook(x)

BTS Star stretches fan Call to shake up special drinks

Holding an imaginary glass in his hand, the golden maknae of BTS, looked excited as the fan on video call went on to show her recipe to milkis cocktail. Each fan had a minute to speak with the Golden crooner during the video call, per the regulations. But when the timer was about to go off during her call, Jungkook gestured to carry on talking, saying he was curious to know what would happen.

When Jungkook wanted to have a drink with Armys

The fan said “Jungkook once said he wants to have a drink w/ Armys so I began making milkis cocktail. Right then the staff said we have to end the video call b/c the time’s over but JK said “Hold on. This is really important,” and said he’d do it when he’s on live”

As video fan call events approached, fans were excited to see Jungkook live one on one. Prior to the album's release, BIGHIT Music announced that 60 lucky fans would be chosen and given a chance to have a video call session with the golden maknae. Fans from all over the world shared special moments Jungkook as the highly awaited event began on November 18.

Each new video from a Jungkook video call seemed to be another wonderful addition to their interactions that mirrored those of best friends traits. From teasing him by wearing his famous Bon Voyage meme T-shirt to going all ‘bro’ style and asking him to imitate his childhood pics, the session was indeed a pleasant surprise for the whole fandom.