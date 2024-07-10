As Bad Newz song Jaanam draws ‘condom ad’ comparisons, 6 Indian tracks that actually got intimacy right

Jaanam from Bad Newz has caught the attention of a section of social media for its bold depiction of intimacy. Many felt that the chemistry between the two leads, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, was lacking. Some felt nothing much but cringe. As the reactions continue to pour in, let us take a look at some songs featured in Indian films that have depicted intimacy with care and grace. Which one is your favourite? (Also read: Bad Newz song Jaanam: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's ‘50 Shades of Bollywood’ number makes people cringe) These movie songs got the memo on intimacy just right!

Main Yahaan Hu Yahaan from Veer Zaara

Shah Rukh Khan is probably the only actor from Bollywood who peaked at depicting romantic feeling that are both sensual and vulnerable. Take a look at his acting in this beautiful song alone, where he exists only in the imagination of Preity Zinta. There's so much control and dignity in the way the song is choreographed, and Shah Rukh matches it in every single beat.

Mizhiyil Ninnum from Mayanadhi:

Certainly the best depiction of lovemaking in a mainstream Indian film in ages appears in the song Mizhiyil Ninnum from Mayanadhi. Picturised on Tovino Thomas and Aishwerya Lekshmi, this melodious track is choreographed majorly on tight close-ups on their faces and bodies as they spend a night together. It is a rich, tender and sensitive depiction of intimacy, that flows like a river of unspoken feelings.

Zara Zara from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein

A rare song that gave voice and expression to female desire. Zara Zara is where the woman speaks about her wish to get united with her lover, and the deep attraction she feels for him. The music video gracefully matches the rhythm of this song, capturing the rush of emotions so beautifully rendered by Bombay Jayashri. A true classic!

Aye Udi Udi from Saathiya

A. R. Rahman and Gulzar collaborated and gave us this gem of a song so many years ago, and it still sounds as fresh and lively as ever. The song is about the intensity of first love, and how the time spent between lovers never seems to be enough. Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi were great foil to the lively vibe of this song.

Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai from Kaminey

Is this the most underrated Mohit Chauhan song ever? The sensuousness with which he infuses this track makes it a perfect match for the mood of the two misfit characters played by Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. They play volleyball, fight over the smallest things, and patch up. It is a small world they have created and the song offers a peak into that space.

My Dil Goes Mmmm from Salaam Namaste

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta shared sparkling chemistry in this lovely track composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The music video starts with a kiss between the two characters, and then pictures them talking about the other one, and how silly and foolish they are sometimes. But those imperfections are what attracts them the most, in this track that balances the mischievous vibe between the two characters, even as they fall in love with each other a little more by the end of the day.