Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle breaks silence on relationship rumours with cricketer Mohammed Siraj

ByAnanya Das
Jan 27, 2025 09:24 AM IST

After the rumours emerged on social media platforms, Zanai Bhosle shared her photo with Mohammed Siraj. Check out what she wrote next.

A recent picture shared by Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, with cricketer Mohammed Siraj made a section of the internet question if they are dating each other. Now, taking to their respective Instagram Stories, Zanai and Siraj cleared the air. (Also Read | Is Mohammed Siraj dating Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle? Viral photo sparks interest on social media)

Zanai Bhosle shared a picture with Mohammed Siraj on Instagram.
Zanai Bhosle shared a picture with Mohammed Siraj on Instagram.

Are Zanai and Siraj dating each other?

After the rumours emerged on social media platforms, Zanai shared her photo with Siraj. She said, "Mere pyaare bhai (my dear brother) (sparkles and flower emojis)." She added Coldplay's Sky Full of stars as the background music.

What Siraj said, how Zanai reacted

Re-posting it on his Instagram Stories, Mohammed Siraj wrote, "Meri behen ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaro mein (There is no one like my sister. I don't want to stay anywhere without her. I sister is one of a kind like the moon and stars)." Zanai re-shared it with a red heart emoji.

Zanai shared her photo with Siraj.
Zanai shared her photo with Siraj.

What started the rumours, how people reacted

A few days ago, Zanai turned 23. She celebrated her special day with her family and friends at a Mumbai restaurant. She shared several photos on Instagram. In addition to Siraj, several celebrities and cricketers were also present.

The post featured Asha Bhosle, actors Jackie Shroff and Abhay Verma, Ayesha Khan and cricketers Suyash Prabhudessai, Siddhesh Lad and Shreyas Iyer. Sharing the photos, Zanai wrote, "23’ done right." Zanai's picture with Siraj earned quite a few comments from the fans though. Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Are you going to marry Siraj?" A comment read, “Are Zanai and Siraj dating each other?”

Zanai is a singer like her grandmother and has been recently making waves with her performances.

