Is Mohammed Siraj dating Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle? Viral photo sparks interest on social media

Social media is in a frenzy, and all eyes are on actor-singer Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of the iconic singer Asha Bhosle, and Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. After Zanai shared pictures from her lavish 23rd birthday celebration in Bandra, Mumbai, a single photo featuring her alongside Siraj has ignited dating rumours, leaving netizens wondering if there’s more to their friendship. Zanai Bhosle uploaded a photo along with Mohammed Siraj during her 23rd birthday celebrations

The viral image shows Zanai and Siraj sharing a candid moment, both looking at each other with warm smiles that netizens can’t seem to ignore. The post, which also features heartwarming pictures with Zanai's grandmother Asha, actor Jackie Shroff, and cricketers Siddhesh Lad and Shreyas Iyer, quickly turned into a topic of heated debate in the comments section.

As comments flood in, neither Zanai nor Siraj has addressed the rumours, leaving fans to interpret the post. Fans were quick to connect the dots, with some hilariously dubbing Zanai 'bhabhi' (sister-in-law) to Siraj. One user cheekily asked, “Are you going to marry Siraj bhaijaan?” while another quipped, “DSP sahab is like — yaha mae pigal gaya.” A fan commented, “Ab to confirm hai bhabhi DSP Siraj bhabhi pehle se shak tha,” suggesting they had suspected a relationship all along. Adding to the speculation, someone noted, “Bhabi ne sirf Gujarat Titans ko follow kiya, kyuki DSP hai iss bar Gujarat me,” referring to Siraj joining the Gujarat Titans for the upcoming IPL season.

While the dating speculations dominate headlines, Zanai has been making waves in her own right. The young singer, known for her soulful voice, recently teased a new music project that promises to be a treat for her growing fanbase. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj is gearing up for an exciting season with the Gujarat Titans, where his fiery bowling spells are sure to make an impact.

Whether it’s love, friendship, or mere coincidence, one thing is certain – this duo has captured the internet’s imagination. With Zanai’s rising fame in the music world and Siraj’s stellar cricketing career, their paths are undoubtedly ones to watch.