Badshah gets threat from alleged aides of Lawrence Bishnoi gang amid backlash over Tateeree: ‘2024 main trailer…’

Rapper-singer Badshah has found himself embroiled in controversy following the release of his track Tateeree. The song has sparked criticism from several quarters, with many viewers calling out its allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals, which they claim are inappropriate. Amid the backlash, the singer has now reportedly received a threat from alleged associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Badshah has been getting backlash after the release of his new song, Tateeree.

Badshah gets threat On Sunday, a screenshot of a Facebook post began circulating on social media, in which members allegedly linked to the gang of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi appeared to issue a death threat to rapper-singer Badshah

The note further claimed that the rapper had earlier been warned through a phone call. The post was reportedly shared on Facebook from an account named Randeep Malik Anil Pandit, who claims to be associated with the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, and was directed at rapper-singer Badshah. In the note, the alleged associates also claimed responsibility for a recent firing incident in Panipat.

The post also referred to an earlier incident in 2024 in which the gang allegedly tried to intimidate Badshah at a club, claiming it was merely a warning

The note, written in Hindi, read, “Singer Badshah, you tried to spoil the culture of Haryana. Earlier in 2024, we showed you a trailer at your club; this time, we will shoot you directly in the forehead.”

The alleged threat comes as Badshah continues to get backlash for the song Tateeree. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the post that was circulated.