Badshah gets threat from alleged aides of Lawrence Bishnoi gang amid backlash over Tateeree: ‘2024 main trailer…’
On Sunday, screenshot of a Facebook post began circulating on social media, in which alleged members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued a threat to Badshah.
Rapper-singer Badshah has found himself embroiled in controversy following the release of his track Tateeree. The song has sparked criticism from several quarters, with many viewers calling out its allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals, which they claim are inappropriate. Amid the backlash, the singer has now reportedly received a threat from alleged associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Badshah gets threat
On Sunday, a screenshot of a Facebook post began circulating on social media, in which members allegedly linked to the gang of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi appeared to issue a death threat to rapper-singer Badshah
The note further claimed that the rapper had earlier been warned through a phone call. The post was reportedly shared on Facebook from an account named Randeep Malik Anil Pandit, who claims to be associated with the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, and was directed at rapper-singer Badshah. In the note, the alleged associates also claimed responsibility for a recent firing incident in Panipat.
The post also referred to an earlier incident in 2024 in which the gang allegedly tried to intimidate Badshah at a club, claiming it was merely a warning
The note, written in Hindi, read, “Singer Badshah, you tried to spoil the culture of Haryana. Earlier in 2024, we showed you a trailer at your club; this time, we will shoot you directly in the forehead.”
The alleged threat comes as Badshah continues to get backlash for the song Tateeree. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the post that was circulated.
Badshah gets backlash
Badshah has found himself at the centre of controversy after the release of his latest track Tateeree, which has drawn criticism from several quarters for its allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals deemed inappropriate by many viewers
Earlier this month, the Haryana Police said it had registered an FIR and initiated the process to issue a lookout notice against the singer, over allegations that his song Tateeree features girls in school uniforms dancing in a Haryana Roadways bus and making objectionable gestures. The song was released on March 1, 2026, performed by rapper‑singer Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan.
Later, Badshah took to Instagram to issue an apology, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. In the post, Badshah shared a video of himself addressing the controversy.
On Friday, the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a request to arrest rapper Badshah after he failed to appear before them before the deadline. Badshah was directed to appear before the women’s commission by 3 PM on Friday, following a notice issued on March 6, which asked him to appear in Panipat. As per PTI, the chairperson spoke to reporters and said that she has directed that Badshah’s passport be seized so he cannot leave the country and that he be arrested.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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