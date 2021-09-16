Badshah shares photo from his engineering college days, fans say ‘oh damn’

Rapper Badshah shared a picture from several years ago, when he was a student at an engineering college in Chandigarh. He wore a black blazer over a pink shirt and posed with a friend.

“Happy engineer’s day. I know kal tha. But wo engineering student kya jo time ka paband ho. Engineering ko wo 4 saal (I know it was yesterday. But engineering students do not follow the restrictions of time. Those four years of engineering),” he captioned his Instagram post.

Fans were surprised to see the picture of Badshah from his college days. “Oh damn,” one commented, while another said that he looked ‘fab’. “@badboyshah I never knew badshah is an engineer. But now I can relate the type of songs he makes to prove it. Btw me an engineer too,” one fan wrote. Many also wanted to know how long ago the photo was taken. +

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2015, Badshah recalled working as a civil engineer before venturing into the music industry. “I went to St. Stephen’s for one month, but then later joined an engineering college in Chandigarh. After my education, I had a job as well. Helmet pehen ke jaata tha main site par (I would wear a helmet when I went to the site). But I never really liked it much,” he said.

“Thankfully, I got my chance at music and there was no looking back. Now, I say that I was always a musician who happened to be a civil engineer. I only wanted to do something in music,” he had added.

Badshah has several hit songs to his credit, including Saturday Saturday, Kar Gayi Chull, Wakhra Swag, Mercy and Buzz. In 2019, he made his debut as an actor with Shilpi Dasgupta’s Khandaani Shafakhana, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor.