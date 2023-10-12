Taylor Swift posed with Beyonce at her Eras Tour movie premiere in LA, fans react: 'Gasping for air right now'

The Grove in Los Angeles hosted the world premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Wednesday. The entire mall was shut down as invited fans gathered to watch Taylor's concert film, directed by Sam Wrench. Also seen at the premiere was Beyoncé. Fans are blown aways after photos of the two 'amazing, very talented and successful' singers posing together at the red carpet surfaced online. Other guests included Adam Sandler and Simu Liu. Also read: Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film shakes up Hollywood, forces movies to shuffle release dates Beyoncé and Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour movie premieres in LA.

Beyoncé attends Taylor's Eras Tour movie premiere

"Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reportedly had dinner together before attending the Eras Tour movie premiere," said pop culture and entertainment based X (Twitter) account PopBase.

While Taylor wore a strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown to the gala event, Beyoncé wore a metallic corset with her all-black outfit. She also sported dark sunglasses as she posed with Taylor at the red carpet. Earlier this month, Beyoncé had also announced the release of her Renaissance World Tour film with a trailer.

Taylor also posted a clip of the two, and wrote, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Reactions to their red carpet pics

Many reacted to a photo of the two shared by Pop Base. One wrote, "Beyoncé and Taylor Swift – two icons shining at the Eras Tour movie premiere. No more fan wars, just love and appreciation for their incredible talent."

Another said, "The Swifties (Taylor Swift fans) that were calling Bey (Beyoncé) the most despicable things are gasping for air right now." Another wrote, "Two amazing, VERY TALENTED and successful performing artists!" One more said, “Queens supporting each other.”

Beyoncé and Taylor's Kanye incident

At the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift's You Belong With Me won the award for best female video. During the singer's acceptance speech, though, rapper-fashion designer Kanye West took the microphone from her hand, told her he would let her finish, but insisted that Beyoncé's Single Ladies video was one of the best videos of all time. Kanye later apologised to Taylor.

The incident could have led to an uncomfortable relationship between Beyoncé and Taylor as it created a years-long feud between the latter and Kanye. However, the events that followed suggested a different future for Beyoncé and Taylor. Later in the ceremony, Beyoncé returned to the stage and invited Taylor to the mic to 'have her moment', and she in turn gave Beyoncé a tight hug.

In fact, the two have grown quite close since Kanye's antics forever linked them in pop culture's history. They have often supported each other and put out posts congratulating one another after winning awards over the years. Even though their fans often debate who is the bigger, more successful star of the two.

About Taylor Swift The Eras Tour movie

The singer is bringing one of the year's hottest tours — which revisits 10 eras and 17 years of her music — to theaters. In August, Taylor had announced via Instagram that her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie will hit theaters.

She had written, "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," the singer wrote alongside the movie's trailer, which features clips of her performing on tour set to the tune of her hit "Cruel Summer." "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)."

