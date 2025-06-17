Beyonce makes history at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Cowboy Carter six-night run

Beyonce is riding high with her Cowboy Carter era, and her recent shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just made music history. Performing on June 14 and 16 as part of her global tour, Queen Bey officially broke not one, but three massive records at the venue. Beyonce performs at her European Cowboy Carter tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, Britain June 5, 2025(REUTERS)

According to a post by Pop Crave on X (formerly Twitter), she now holds the title for highest-grossing concerts by any artist at the stadium, pulling in an impressive £45 million (around $61.5 million). She also sold 275,000 tickets — more than any artist ever has at the venue. And if that was not enough, she set another milestone by performing there six times, the most concerts by any artist at the stadium to date.

Fans gush over Beyonce's Cowboy Carter success

Here’s how fans reacted to Beyonce’s record-breaking moment: One wrote, “Congrats to Beyonce and her team!” A second said, “She is the greatest artist of all time. Nobody is ever touching her,” while “The Queen of touring for a reason” was an emotion shared by many.

One more fan commented, “MOTHER IS MOTHERING. Bow down to the queen.” Yet another said, “Queen Bey absolutely crushed it at Tottenham! Those numbers are wild. Talk about a reigning monarch!”

All about Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyonce kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour in the US on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Since then, she has made stops in some of the biggest cities across North America, including Chicago, New York, Houston, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.

In June, she brought the tour to Europe, playing to packed crowds in both London and Paris. The tour has been a huge hit so far and is set to wrap up in Las Vegas on July 26.

FAQs:

1. What records did Beyonce break at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

She broke records for highest-grossing concerts, most tickets sold and most shows performed at the stadium.

2. How much did Beyonce earn from her Cowboy Carter shows in Tottenham?

Beyoncé earned £45 million (about $61.5 million) from the Tottenham concerts.

3. How many people attended Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter concerts in Tottenham?

She sold 275,000 tickets, the most ever by any artist at the venue.

4. When and where did Beyonce start her Cowboy Carter Tour?

She began the tour on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.