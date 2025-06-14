Watch: Beyonce’s sweet family moment lights up London concert stage

Beyonce took a moment during her Cowboy Carter concert in London to celebrate a special day for her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. While performing "Protector" on June 12, she hit pause and got the crowd involved in wishing her kids a happy 8th birthday. Beyonce’s sweet on-stage moment with kids Rumi and Sir at London concert has gone viral.(via REUTERS)

"Everybody say happy birthday, Rumi,” Beyonce said, as Rumi held onto her mother. Big sister Blue Ivy, 13, was also spotted looking on lovingly at her younger sister.

Then came a shoutout for her son (Sir Carter): "Say happy birthday, Sir! Mommy loves you,” Beyoncé added, and the crowd cheered just as loud.

Fans melt over Beyonce’s sweet birthday moment with her kids

Fans were quick to react to Beyonce’s on-stage moment with her kids.

A fan wrote, “I love their family.. so cutie.”

“Pure joy! Nothing beats a mom's love on stage,” said another.

Many commented, “Happy Birthday to Rumi and Sir Carter.”

“Such a heartfelt moment! Beyonce wishing Rumi and Sir happy birthday on stage is pure love. ‘Mommy loves you!’ hits different live. The energy must have been electric!” read a comment.

Beyonce family

Beyonce is married to rapper and music mogul Jay-Z. The two have been one of the most iconic power couples in the entertainment industry since tying the knot in 2008. Together, they have three children: their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, born in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, born in 2017.

Cowboy Carter tour

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off in the US on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour has taken her across major cities in North America, including Chicago, New York, Houston, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta. In June, the pop icon headed to Europe for multiple sold-out shows in London and Paris. It is set to wrap up in Las Vegas on July 26.

