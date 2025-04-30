BigHit is set to debut new boy band this year, six years after TXT's debut. Deets Inside

South Korean record label BigHit, a subsidiary of HYBE, announced that they will soon be debuting a new boy band in the third quarter of 2025, according to a new report. The company which is behind some of the biggest K-pop bands in the world like BTS and Tomorrow X Together (TXT), mentioned that the members of the new group will be "next generation creators." BigHit is behind one of the most popular K-pop bands like TXT which includes Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai

Details about the new group

According to a report in Soompi, the agency described the group as “a next-generation creator crew that will express themselves in an entirely new way,” noting that they will personally participate in the production of “not only their music, but also their choreography and videos.”

“Starting last year, the members (of the new group) proved their creative abilities by contributing to the production of music and performances by senior HYBE artists," the company added. Apart from the big announcement, the company hasn't revealed the name, line-up, number of members and genre yet which has created a buzz among the fans.

Besides the boy band announcement, the company also share a report on their earnings from the first quarter of 2025. HYBE has earned 500 billion won, which is approximately USD 349 million, in revenue during the first quarter. It marks a 39 per cent increase compared to the same quarter last year.

BTS also set to reunite later in 2025

It is going to be a busy second half for the company as their star performers BTS are also set to reunite in the later half of this year. All BTS members, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook are expected to resume their musical careers after completing their mandatory military service in July this year. While, Jin and J-hope have already returned and started their solo projects, the fans are eagerly waiting for the original OT7's comeback and announcement of a world tour.