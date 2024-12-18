BTS’ V becomes K-pop artist with most Billboard entries, but fans are furious about agency's lack of support; read

On December 17, 2024, BTS's V (Kim Taehyung) reached a new milestone in his solo career, becoming the Korean artist with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100. His collaboration with Bing Crosby, White Christmas, charted at No. 93, marking V’s sixth solo entry on the prestigious chart. This success is even more remarkable because it was allegedly achieved without any official promotional support from his agency, BigHit Entertainment. Kim Taehyung aka V

Screenshot of OSEN article reshared by BIGHIT Music on X

V’s solo Billboard entries now include Christmas Tree, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, FRI(END)S, Winter Ahead, and White Christmas. The latter, a reimagined version of the holiday classic, pairs V’s vocals with the late Bing Crosby’s with the music video featuring an animated Crosby alongside V’s beloved dog, Yeotan. The video’s special meaning deepened after Yeotan’s passing, further connecting fans to the moment.

Netizens react

The fact that BIGHIT reposted the article that stated how V's success was all his own and “without any official promotions” has not sat well with fans. “He did it despite the company sabotage, Taehyung the organic star you are,” read a comment. “Seriously proud of this. No US promo, no radio, just streams and mostly digital sales. US Tae fans showed up in the bravest way possible. Thank you and Congratulations Taehyung, just keep on shining and we will support you,” read another comment on X. “The real king beyond KPop is just one Taehyung, when your talent is authentic you don't need an agency that delays your success,” another shared, expressing pride in V’s success.

Fans have also rallied around him with a ‘WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG’ movement, showing their unwavering support for the artist’s journey. This milestone underscores the power of V’s authenticity amplifying the deep connection he shares with his audience as he continues to serve in the military till 2025.