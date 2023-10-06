BLACKPINK's Jennie raps in You & Me music video, stuns in cute outfits; BLINKs call her ‘supernova’

BLACKPINK member Jennie finally treated her fans to the music video of her solo song You & Me. Taking to YouTube the official channel of the group posted the over three minute long video. (Also Read | BLACKPINK's Jennie trends with one million tweets after announcing release date for her solo song You & Me) BLACKPINK's Jennie in a still from her new song You & Me.

You & Me lyrics

The lyrics of the song go: "I love You & Me, dancing in the moonlight/ Nobody can see, it's just You & Me tonight/You know I gotcha, You know I got you like that/Ain't nobody gonna have your back, like the way you do/ You love it just say you do."

"You know you got me/Everything you do, Everything you did, Everything I wish I was with/Makes me feel alright, I’m just saying so/I really like it, Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do/I really like it," it continued.

Jennie in You & Me's music video

In the song, Jennie dances, sings and also raps. As she grooves to the song, a moon replica is seen in the background. She also romances a person even though only their silhouette is seen. In the video, Jennie opted for short red and black dresses and pigtail hairstyles.

Blinks react

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Proud of my pretty girl Jennie. You shined. In love with your new song. My favourite song and the melody that makes my life the happiest." "This video is so beautiful.. thank you, Jennie. You are a supernova," read a comment. "It was so perfect, Jennie you are amazing, you never disappoint. Love you," tweeted another person. AN X user said, "I love how Jennie has two separate rap verses for the MV and the Coachella version!!!!!!! On repeat blinks on repeat!!!!! Let's go for our humble Queen Jennie!!!!"

About You & Me

Earlier, Jennie performed the song during the Born Pink World Tour on October 15, 2022, during the opening concert of BLACKPINK's world tour at KSPO Dome in Seoul. The song has been written by Danny Chung, Teddy, 24, and Vince. A few months ago, as per Koreaboo, Jennie had revealed that she had recorded You & Me three to four years prior to 2022.

