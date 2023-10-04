BLACKPINK's Jennie trends with one million tweets after announcing release date for her solo song You & Me

Jennie's single You & Me, which she performed during the BLACKPINK world tour, will officially be released after great response from fans across the globe. On Wednesday, BLACKPINK revealed the Jenny – You & Me title poster on X (formerly Twitter). Soon the Kpop singer-rapper was trending on the microblogging site with more than 980K tweets. Also read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie opens up about restrictions on life as K-pop idol Jennie's solo song You & Me release date poster is out.

Reactions to Jennie's You & Me poster

The captivating poster showed her in a short red dress and a playful pigtail hairstyle. She stood in front of an illuminated full moon with her eyes closed. Reacting to it, an X user tweeted, "Queen of Kpop is back to save Kpop..." A second wrote, "We love you Jennie!" A third wrote, “Can’t wait for the official release of You & Me! We have been loving every outfit she wore on tour. We would love to recreate more looks based on this!”

BLACKPINK's Jennie has been trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Details about song release

You & Me will be launched on diverse music sites on October 6 at 1pm KST (Korean Standard Time), as per a report by Allkpop.com. As per the portal, the agency YG Entertainment shared, "We decided to officially release it out of gratitude to the fans who ardently followed and supported us during the Born Pink world tour. We hope it will serve as a special memento, rekindling the emotion of that time."

About You & Me

Written by Danny Chung, Teddy, 24, and Vince, it is a special single following BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour (2022-2023), during which Jennie performed the song on stage. Jennie made her debut performance of You & Me on October 15, 2022 during the opening concert of BLACKPINK's world tour at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

She also performed a remix version at the recent Coachella and BST Hyde Park festivals. As per Koreaboo, in a behind-the-scenes clip uploaded to her YouTube channel earlier this year, Jennie had revealed that she had recorded You & Me three to four years prior to 2022, and that 'it was on the list of nominees for her solo debut'. Ultimately, however, she made her solo debut on November 12, 2018, with the single Solo.

