Britney Spears' managers are 'begging her' to slow down her spending as her 'money is running out'

Britney Spears recently celebrated her birthday in a grand fashion in Mexico, reportedly spending thousands of dollars in the process. This, along with her recent extravagant spending, has her money managers worried, according to a new report. In Touch Weekly cites a source saying that the pop star's managers have been 'begging her' to slow down as money is running out, but Britney accuses them of trying to control her. (Also read: Britney Spears' boyfriend Paul Soliz is making pop star push her family away by 'feeding her ego': Report) Britney Spears poses at the premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood in Los Angeles, on July 22, 2019. (Mario Anzuoni/File Photo/REUTERS)(Reuters)

Britney Spears' managers are worried

Britney, 43, was in a conservatorship for 13 years, wherein her father controlled her finances. Ever since she has been released from it, the singer has adopted a more extravagant lifestyle. In Touch Weekly quotes a source saying, “She blew a fortune on her recent birthday bash in Mexico, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Her money managers have been begging her to slow down her spending. She totally ignores their warnings, though, and just accuses them of trying to control her like her father.”

The source added that Britney has 'refused to listen to anyone telling her no'. The report states that such a lifestyle was feasible when Britney was actively touring and releasing albums, but 'those days are over' now since she said she's done with the industry.

The source notes that there is only one new source of her income - the upcoming biopic. “There’s just no way to predict how much that will bring in for her though,” the source is quoted as saying, “Truth is, her money is running out, but she’s still spending like there’s a bottomless pit of cash.”

Britney Spears' life and career

Britney Spears shot to fame as a teenager in the late 90s and was dubbed the Princess of Pop. Even as her career skyrocketed, her personal life suffered, and following a series of setbacks, she was placed in a conservatorship in 2008. The singer fought a long legal battle to free herself and her finances from the conservatorship, which eventually ended in 2021. Britney has not released a new album or single since 2016. She did release her first memoir, The Woman in Me, in 2023.