Britney Spears stuns fans by announcing her marriage, leaves for honeymoon: ‘Turks and Caicos here I come’

Nearly a year after parting ways with Sam Asghari, Britney Spears left fans perplexed by announcing that she “married” herself while sporting a wedding gown and veil. Britney Spears, the 42-year-old pop icon, can be seen adjusting her veil in the Instagram video, while Sting's Fields of Gold was playing in the background. (Insta)

In May, Spears and Asghari, who had been married for 14 months, reached a divorce settlement.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she posted a video with no groom in sight. In the clip, the 42-year-old pop icon can be seen adjusting her veil while Sting's Fields of Gold was playing in the background.

“The day I married myself… Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!” she captioned the video.

Britney Spears shares multiple posts

Before making the announcement, the Circus hitmaker shared a picture of an empty church with no explanation. She then followed it up with a video of herself lounging in a yellow bikini by the pool.

Spears wore her blond hair falling in waves and accessorized her dress with a pair of black heels with pointy toes.

The mother of two wore her characteristic black eyeliner and accented with a delicate gold necklace.

The celebrity then posted another video of herself standing at the entrance of a private plane while donning black boots and a white slip dress. She seemed to be taking a plane to her honeymoon alone.

She wrote in the video's caption, “Turks and Caicos, here I come.”

Spears has been seeing Paul Soliz, 38, intermittently since he started doing housework at her house.

It's still unclear whether the Grammy-winning artist and Soliz are dating because the Toxic singer claimed to be “single” on social media in July, However, she was spotted with him at Soho House in Malibu later that month.