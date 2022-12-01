BTS announces docuseries BTS Monuments Beyond The Star, Jungkook talks about 'new sides', V teases 'candid stories'

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will be part of a new docuseries titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, which will chronicle the group's formation and history. The announcement was made on Wednesday on the Disney+ Singapore Twitter account. No release date of the show has yet been confirmed. (Also Read | J-Hope makes BTS ARMY cry as he dials up Jin from stage ahead of his military service: 'I'll come back safely')

After introducing themselves, in the video, Jin said, "We are here for you with a very special invitation." Next, Suga continued, "A new documentary series that contains stories of our growth and of our music from our debut to today." J-Hope added, "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star is coming your way."

RM next said, "We invite you all to the stories of our Blood, Sweat, and Tears," referring to a song from their second studio album. V continued, "It shares candid stories that have never been told, so please look forward to it." Jungkook added, "I hope you find new sides of us that are previously unseen." Jimin concluded, "With that, we'll see you on Disney+."

It’s time for the second chapter.



Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zMPNjQ1mjD — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) November 30, 2022

Sharing the over 40-second-long video, Disney+ Singapore tweeted, "It’s time for the second chapter. Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon." Reacting to the tweet, a fan commented, "I love you my seven star, so proud of you bangtan." Another person said, "This second chapter is gonna be the end of us." "Can't wait ..ahh I'm so happy, can see them again," read a tweet. As per a fan, there will be also a J-Hope solo documentary along with it talking about his album.

According to the Disney+ Singapore tweet, the docuseries is an "exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series". However, it is unclear whether it will be available solely in Singapore or if it will be shown abroad. As per Variety, Disney representatives did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

BTS announced earlier this year that they would be taking a sabbatical to focus on their individual professions while underlining that this would not be a permanent arrangement. The group is also subject to mandatory military duty in South Korea, which is slated to last until 2025. Jin will be the first in line for service because he is the eldest member of the group.

In October, the singer collaborated with Coldplay on his new solo track The Astronaut while J-Hope released his first official solo album Jack in the Box and headlined Lollapalooza in July. Jung Kook performed in the World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar, and RM is preparing to release his debut solo album, Indigo on December 2.

