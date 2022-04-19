BTS ARMY divided over Jungkook's pictures with Jay Park; trend 'FreeJungkook' on Twitter. Here's why

BTS ARMY has been left divided after band member Jungkook posed for pictures with rapper Jay Park. While some hoped for a collaboration between the two, others were worried about Jay Park's intentions. "#FreeJungkook" also started trending on Twitter as fans expressed concerns that Jay Park, who had previously criticised BTS, is trying to use Jungkook for publicity. Also Read| BTS: V shares pics of his bruises day after PTD Las Vegas concert, says, 'got excited because it’s last day'

Jay Park took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share pictures from his recent meeting with Jungkook, and showered the K-pop star with praises. The first picture was a selfie in which Jungkook pouted as he kept his arm around Jay Park, who flashed a huge smile. In the second picture, both of them posed against a music workstation.

Sharing the pictures, Jay wrote, “Even though he’s at the top, he has a growth mindset and he’s humble. What a stud… Plus he’s good at boxing… After I met Jk I can definitely see why they get so much love. Humble, [ambitious] and talented." Jungkook shared the post on his Instagram Stories.

The post soon received several comments from fans asking if Jungkook is planning to collaborate with the American rapper, who was previously a part of K-pop group 2PM. Many fans commented "OMG," with one writing, "Are they making music together?? Collab?" Another commented, "Right now I will start praying that they make a song together, out of Jungkook's comfort zone, something Jay Park style."

However, a large section of ARMY was not happy about the meeting and took to Twitter to say that they cannot forgive Jay Park. The Seattle-based rapper had risen to fame as the leader of the South Korean boy band 2PM in 2008. But he left the band and South Korea and returned home the next year following a major controversy when the comments he wrote about Korea in 2005 as a teenager were publicised by the Korean media.

In addition, he had also previously criticised BTS in several tweets. He wrote in one such tweet in 2018, “Two ppl on the plane asked me if I was part of BTS … lol I need to get my weight up." ARMY cited these tweets as they suggested that Jungkook is posing with him because he is being held hostage.

"Free Jungkook of Jay Park," one wrote, while another commented, "Free Jungkook. he only did what he had to do he didn’t mean it #jkheldhostage #jkhostagesituation." A third one wrote, "Jungkook prolly the nicest person on earth i know damn well that mf had a gun on the other side forcing him to take a selfie ! praying jungkook got home safely without finding out he lost his wallet #freejungkook." Another commented, "Jay Park the biggest hypocrite ever because he acted like he didn't shade BTS and ARMYS in the past but now he's all smiling and acting like a saint."

Meanwhile, BTS members Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, and V have returned to South Korea after their Permission to Dance concert in Las Vegas. Group leader RM was not spotted with them during their arrival at Seoul airport on Tuesday.

