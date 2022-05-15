BTS ARMY makes Louder Than Bombs win in mysterious poll for 'wild card' track; Big Hit opens final round of voting

Fans of K-pop group BTS voted to make their song Louder Than Bombs the winner of an online poll held by the band; though they are still not sure what this victory might entail. Big Hit, the media agency that manages BTS, has been requesting fans to choose their favourite song in mysterious polls without revealing the reason behind it. Also Read| BTS: Second part of track list for Proof unveiled, new song Run BTS revealed. See full list here

Big Hit started the polls on May 14, and asked ARMY to vote for a 'wild card' entry song for the 'finale,' giving no clue of what is this finale. It came after the group tweeted a day before that the top-voted song 'may end up in the final.' Nonetheless, ARMY voted for Louder Than Bombs, a track from their 2020 film Map of the Soul: 7. The runner-ups were Paradise from the 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear and Heartbeat from the 2019 film BTS World: Original Soundtrack.

Big Hit announced the results on BTS' official Twitter account on Sunday, writing, "#BTSARMY's choice of wild card is Louder Than Bombs. Thank you for participating! Stay tuned for final round of #MYBTSTracks in 2 hrs!" Two hours later, Big Hit launched another poll, writing, "Final Round of #MYBTSTracks voting is happening now! It's your last chance to vote for your top 3 #MYBTSTrack! Vote now!"

👀 Final Round of #MyBTSTracks 🎵



Final round of #MyBTSTracks voting is happening now! It's your last chance to vote for your top 3 #MyBTSTrack! Vote now!



The accompanying videos in the posts about the polls carried a logo resembling the cover image for BTS' upcoming album, Proof. The album is an anthology with three new songs, which will release on June 10, 2022. While waiting for the suspense to end, ARMY, as the BTS fanbase is called, has been trying to guess the meaning of the poll.

Many wondered if it means BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and V will give a live performance on Louder Than Bombs. A fan wrote, "Imagine the entire stadium singing Louder Than Bombs," while another commented, "Okay so now what is it for at the end? Are we getting a performance?"

The band's new album will consist of 15 tracks, including a new song, Run BTS. The other songs on the list are Persona, Stay, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Cypher PT 3, Ego, Her, Filter, Friend, Singularity, 00:00, Euphoria, and Dimple.

