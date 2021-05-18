Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS' Break The Silence: The Movie bags Best Music Documentary award at MTV Music & TV Awards, members thank ARMY
BTS has won the MTV Award for Best Music Documentary for Break The Silence: The Movie.
BTS has won the MTV Award for Best Music Documentary for Break The Silence: The Movie.
music

BTS' Break The Silence: The Movie bags Best Music Documentary award at MTV Music & TV Awards, members thank ARMY

  • BTS has won the MTV Award for Best Music Documentary for Break The Silence: The Movie. The septet has thanked the ARMY.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 03:58 PM IST

BTS won the Best Music Documentary award for their documentary Break The Silence: The Movie at the MTV Music & TV Awards this year. The documentary goes behind the scenes of the K-pop group's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour and was released in September 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the MTV Awards shared a video clip of the band members' message and wrote, "#BTSArmy, you BUTTER believe it! @bts_twt is taking home the golden popcorn for Best Music Documentary at the #MTVAwards: UNSCRIPTED!"

Accepting the award, RM said, "Thank you MTV for the Best Music Documentary award. BTS world tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ was an unforgettable experience for us and ARMY as well. We’re really glad that these records were appreciated by so many.” As the video concludes, RM along with Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and JungKook said, “Thank you MTV and ARMY!”

The other nominees in the category included Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, and Tina.

Other winners of the night included WandaVision, which bagged four awards including Best Series and Best Performance in a TV show for Elizabeth Olsen, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Also Read: Step inside Neetu Kapoor's living room filled with ample seating space and a green view

The win for BTS comes just a few days ahead of the septet's new single Butter. They recently announced that their second English-language track is set to release on May 21. The boy band will also perform the track for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

BTS is scheduled to release their Japanese album BTS, The Best in June 2021. The album will feature Japanese versions of their Korean tracks along with new songs in Japanese.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
bts bangtan boys mtv award + 1 more

Related Stories

The trailer of the second season of The Family Man will be launched on Wednesday (May 19).
The trailer of the second season of The Family Man will be launched on Wednesday (May 19).
web series

The Family Man 2 trailer release date out, Samantha and Manoj pose in new poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • Months after the teaser was released, The Family Man season 2 is set to drop its trailer. The Amazon Prime Video series has released a new poster ahead of the trailer.
READ FULL STORY
Ranbir Kapoor visiting the under-construction site earlier this year with Alia Bhatt.
Ranbir Kapoor visiting the under-construction site earlier this year with Alia Bhatt.
bollywood

Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc outside Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • The Cyclone Tauktae passed through Mumbai on Monday. The heavy rains and winds uprooted trees in several locations across the city, including the area where Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction house is situated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.