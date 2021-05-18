BTS' Break The Silence: The Movie bags Best Music Documentary award at MTV Music & TV Awards, members thank ARMY

BTS won the Best Music Documentary award for their documentary Break The Silence: The Movie at the MTV Music & TV Awards this year. The documentary goes behind the scenes of the K-pop group's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour and was released in September 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the MTV Awards shared a video clip of the band members' message and wrote, "#BTSArmy, you BUTTER believe it! @bts_twt is taking home the golden popcorn for Best Music Documentary at the #MTVAwards: UNSCRIPTED!"

Accepting the award, RM said, "Thank you MTV for the Best Music Documentary award. BTS world tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ was an unforgettable experience for us and ARMY as well. We’re really glad that these records were appreciated by so many.” As the video concludes, RM along with Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and JungKook said, “Thank you MTV and ARMY!”

#BTSArmy, you BUTTER believe it! 🧈 @bts_twt is taking home the golden popcorn for Best Music Documentary at the #MTVAwards: UNSCRIPTED! pic.twitter.com/5UbJRai2Cl — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 18, 2021

The other nominees in the category included Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, and Tina.

Other winners of the night included WandaVision, which bagged four awards including Best Series and Best Performance in a TV show for Elizabeth Olsen, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The win for BTS comes just a few days ahead of the septet's new single Butter. They recently announced that their second English-language track is set to release on May 21. The boy band will also perform the track for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

BTS is scheduled to release their Japanese album BTS, The Best in June 2021. The album will feature Japanese versions of their Korean tracks along with new songs in Japanese.

